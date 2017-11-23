Midnight bag snatch alleged

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man at the intersection of Wills Terrace and Leichardt Terrace, say police.

The man grabbed the victim’s bag and then ran off towards the Wills Terrace causeway at about 12.45am yesterday.

The offender is of Indigenous appearance and medium build. At the time of the alleged incident he was wearing a distinctive white Chicago Bulls singlet over the top of a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing long dark tracksuit pants with the Nike symbol on the left hand side, black shoes and a black cap.