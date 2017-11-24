Family violence is mostly men making a choice

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Some 300 people marked White Ribbon Day at lunchtime with a march down the Mall and a rally on the council lawns where police Commander Michael White spelt out the ghastly reality of domestic violence.

“Men are predominantly the perpetrators of domestic violence against women and children.

“As a community we all are responsible for making a difference to that. We all pay a cost for family violence.

“We cannot continue to face 42 women a year dying because their husband or their partner has made a choice to take the power away from them and to make them second-class citizens.

“Domestic violence is the biggest cause of injury or death to women between the age of 18 and 45.

“One in three women will experience physical, sexual or emotional violence in their lifetime – one in three.

“Have a look around, how many women are here today? Every third has suffered that, or is suffering that, potentially in silence.

“Indigenous women and girls are 35 times more likely to be assaulted. That is horrendous.

“And why is that? Because men make the conscious choice to hit them or abuse them. Home is meant to be safe for them – and it is not.

“Alcohol is a big cause of that, bit it is not the only cause. The cause is the person who commits the violence. They make a choice. It’s the person,” said Commander White, pictured leading the march, nearest to the camera. Emily Ings (at left) from Tangentyere Council was selling white ribbons.