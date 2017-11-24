Meeting in CM office will be Transport Hall’s ‘make or break’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A forthcoming meeting in the Chief Minister’s office “will be the make it or break it decision maker” for the National Road Transport Hall of fame, said its CEO Liz Martin (pictured) a few minutes ago.

“I await its outcome with interest,” she texted from the wake of a volunteer in Adelaide, in response to a statement from Mr Gunner earlier today.

“There is no consultant, the OBA already has everything,” she says.

“The Department of Business comes out, hears our concerns re compliance, have a coffee and a chat (great bunch of guys), but we are yet to hear back.

“Not once have they followed though. We continually get put in the too hard basket.

“We will never recover what we have lost,” she says.