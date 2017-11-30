Gallery: Friday is the day

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The deadline for having your say on where the National Indigenous Art Gallery will be located ends tomorrow, Friday, December 1.

Minister for Arts and Culture, Lauren Moss, says the online survey “Have your Say” is the only community consultation process the NT Government will use to determine the location of the new National Indigenous Art Gallery which is very disappointing.

Given the magnitude and significance of the National Indigenous Art Gallery to Alice Springs, I would have expected a more extensive and thorough process of community consultation.

Of those who are able to access a computer, only a small number of people will complete an online survey of this kind.

In my view, neither option (Anzac Oval or the Desert Park) are ideal.

I would be very surprised if Alice Springs people would agree to give up Anzac Oval for an art gallery.

Minister Moss has refused to provide details of an alternative sporting venue to replace Anzac Oval, if it was chosen as the most suitable site.

So we could end up with one less sporting and social venue and nowhere for rugby union and rugby league to be played.

It is time the NT Government meaningfully engaged the people on the gallery and revitalizing our CBD.

Robyn Lambley (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen