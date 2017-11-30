Spread renewables, government asked

LETTER TO THE EDITOR



Sir – the Government’s Roadmap to Renewables notes that the NT has a high proportion (40%) of rental and government housing which has not taken up rooftop solar.



The Government should investigate technologies and business models to allow electricity customers to benefit from solar panels installed somewhere else than their rental property; and make Alice Springs a hub for solar energy research and development.



RePower Alice Springs is planning a community solar project for the town in which renters and others can invest for an attractive financial return, reduced carbon emissions and for the jobs such development will create here.



Harshini Bartlett

RePower Alice Springs

