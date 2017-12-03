Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

Police are calling for information about the whereabouts of 33-year-old Richard Henwood (pictured).

He is a Caucasian male with olive skin, about 187cm tall and of medium build.

Police believe he may have information that will assist in investigations into several recent property crimes and a vehicle pursuit on Friday.

Anyone who may have footage of the pursuit on Friday on the Stuart Highway about 4.30pm should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police say the public should not approach Henwood if sighted, and to call 000 immediately.