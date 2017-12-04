No gaol for Peace Pilgrims: sentence

UPDATED, 4 December 2017, 1.55PM.

Justice John Reeves has rejected the Crown’s call for custodial sentences for the six Pine Gap Peace Pilgrims, sentencing them in the Federal Court in Brisbane today.

Right: Pilgrims Andy Paine, Tim Webb, Jim and Franz Dowling with supporters outside court in Brisbane today. Source: Close Pine Gap Facebook page.

Instead, for their acts of non-violent civil disobedience, the Pilgrims have been fined between $1250 and $5000, with convictions recorded.

They had each been found guilty of entering the Pine Gap prohibited area, five of them on 29 September 2016, one on 3 October 2016. One, Andy Paine, was also found guilty of having a photographic apparatus in the prohibited area.

A gaol sentence might have made a martyr of veteran Catholic Worker activist Jim Dowling; Justice Reeves preferred to impose the heftiest fine upon him, of $5000. Mr Dowling could yet do time, however, as he told Alice Springs News Online that he would not pay.

Margaret Pestorious was fined $3500; Mr Paine, $2500; Paul Christie, $2000; and Franz Dowling and Tim Webb, $1250 each.

The six Pilgrims were prosecuted under the Defence (Special Undertakings) Act 1952, used only once previously, against the Pine Gap Four, who eventually had their convictions overturned on appeal.

All six are Queenslanders and returned there after the verdicts. Justice Reeves himself is a judge with the Federal Court in Brisbane, though from time to time he serves as an Additional Judge in the Northern Territory Supreme Court, as he did for the trials of the Pilgrims.

Four of the Pilgrims, Mr Paine, the two Dowlings, and Mr Webb appeared in person in Brisbane. Ms Pestorius and Mr Christie appeared by video link from Cairns. The sentencing was also relayed by video link to the Supreme Court in Alice Springs.