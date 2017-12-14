Council to indroduce kerbside recycling

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Alice Springs Town Council has accepted a tender for the provision of a kerbside waste and recycling collection service.

To date, Alice Springs residents have either personally delivered their household recyclables to the Regional Waste Management Facility, or contracted a third party.

Council’s kerbside service will simplify the process, and divert additional waste from landfill (pictured).

From July 1, 2018, all rate paying non-rural properties in Alice Springs will receive a yellow-lidded 240 litre wheelie bin for recyclable items, which will be collected fortnightly.

Existing 240 litre general waste bins will continue to be collected on a weekly basis.

The fee for this additional service in the 2018/19 financial year will be $60 to relevant rate paying properties, along with existing waste management charges.

This is both a financially and morally responsible decision, which has been under active consideration for over twelve months.

For a town so distant from any major port or manufacturing centre, achieving a viable kerbside recycling service really is a fantastic outcome.

Council is committed to managing the community’s resources effectively and responsibly. Diverting recyclables from the waste stream will extend the lifespan of our landfill site, saving Council and the community costs in the long term. It’s our children and grandchildren who will benefit the most from this outcome.

Today we’re also releasing our draft 2018 – 2021 Strategic Plan outlining Council’s objectives for Alice Springs to be a dynamic community, a great place to live, and a leader in sustainability.

Among other things, the plan outlines Council’s goal to reduce the community’s waste by 5% per annum over the next four years. We will also be ensuring that Council’s facilities are powered by 50% renewable energy by the end of 2021.

Have a look at the plan on Council’s website, and let us know what they think.

Mayor Damien Ryan