Ridesharing to start in February

Sir – After detailed consultation with both the community and commercial passenger vehicle industry, Western Australian company Hi Oscar have today confirmed they will commence operating ridesharing in the Territory on February 1, 2018.

Our regulations provide Territorians with an additional safe and convenient transport option, something which has been available interstate for some time.

Taxis, buses and minibuses will still offer a valuable service throughout the NT, with ridesharing now giving another option.

For jobseekers or those wishing to supplement their income it is a great option to make some extra cash.

For those already in the commercial passenger vehicles (CPV) industry, we have consulted widely and provided a seat at the table to develop an agreed model that provides opportunities for all sectors.

Once ridesharing commences, annual licence fees for commercial passenger vehicles will be reduced from the current $20,240 to $5,000 in Darwin, and drop from $16,445 in Alice Springs to $4,000. A $1 levy will apply to all taxi, minibus, private hire car and ridesharing trips.

Rideshare drivers will be required to meet the same requirements as taxi drivers and vehicles used will also need to be inspected annually.

The regulatory reforms could result in increased competition and more economic activity.

Nicole Manison

Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics