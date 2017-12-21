Police officers targeted by rock throwers

Police say officers were assaulted by rock throwers at 7am yesterday.

Detective Senior Constable First Class Deanne Ward says the officers were responding to an unrelated matter on the South Stuart Highway near Palm Circuit when an orange Holden Commodore stopped at the scene.

Three men got out of the car and began throwing rocks at the officers.

“While police attempted to secure the vehicle, one of the offenders drove it with the officer still partially in the passenger seat,” she said.

“The keys were eventually removed from the ignition and the vehicle stopped. While the members were arresting the offenders, other occupants of the car hindered police and threw rocks.”

Five people were eventually arrested. There were no major injuries to any party, says Det Ward.

“There was some traffic in the area, and police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

– Police media release.