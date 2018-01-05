Keep the doona in the wardrobe

Warm conditions are forecast to increase during the week ahead across southern NT as warm, tropical northerly winds reach Central Australia from Saturday, according to the Bureau of Metereology.

Daytime temperatures in Alice Springs will be in the low forties this weekend, and from Sunday overnight temperatures are expected to only drop to mid-twenties.

The bureau’s heatwave service is indicating a low intensity heatwave for parts of the southern NT from this weekend and into early next week.

This follows a hot and wet year in most of the Northern Territory in 2017.

The hottest temperature was 45.8°C recorded at Jervois on December 29.

The coldest 2017 temperature was -3.5°C at Yulara Airport on July 7.

Rainfall for the Territory was above average, including Darwin.

From January 1 to December 31 Darwin airport recorded 2200.8mm of rain, making 2017 the ninth wettest year on record. The yearly average rainfall for Darwin Airport is 1728.8mm.

From all observation locations in the NT, Pirlangimpi airport recorded the highest amount of rain in 2017, with a total of 2446mm.

Much like the rest of 2017, December was warm in the NT, with the mean daily maximum temperature for the NT the 10th warmest on record, but December saw below average rainfall for most of the Territory, including Darwin.

Darwin airport received 183.6mm of rain during December; below the monthly December average of 254.9mm.

The below average rainfall is due to a lack monsoonal activity seen so far this wet season.