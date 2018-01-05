Woman killed in The Gap

A woman died in a “suspected” hit and run accident in Alice Springs late last night.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Michael Schumacher says Gap Road near the intersection of Strehlow Street remains closed.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation. Police believe a white two-seater utility may have been involved in the incident,” Detective Schumacher said.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other relevant information to please contact police on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

The incident takes the Territory road toll to one.

– Police media release