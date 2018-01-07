LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Donald Trump has been the US President for almost one year (who knew?), and Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff has been released to commemorate it.

I doubt if I read it, but I expect we will hear a lot about it.



They’re all standing naked over there now. They’ve broken cover. Finally, what we see is what we have long known to be.



When Robert Kennedy was running for President, before they killed him, he addressed some students.

I can’t find it for a verified quote, but what I remember is: “I don’t know how to say this, but you’re getting screwed.”



So it’s been a good year.



Hal Duell

Alice Springs