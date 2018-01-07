No police, no drunks, everyone enjoying themselves

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

SIR – I was holidaying in Robe, South Australia. The town has usually a population of about 1300 which has swollen to 50,000 people.

No police in sight, no drunks and everyone just enjoying themselves, walking in the main street, in retail shops etc. It was just a pleasure being there.

I was also speaking to a couple from Sydney who said that from all the people they have spoken to, they try to avoid Alice Springs when travelling to the NT if they can, as it is not a nice town.

It is the responsibility of the Alice Springs Town Council and the Indigenous councils to do something about the issues of Alice Springs.

Stop thinking about money and how rich they can get and start helping the town.

Happy New Year!

Bronte Zadow

Alice Springs