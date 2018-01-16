What REALLY goes on in our streets: Youth worker

As Chief Minister Michael Gunner, Families and Children Minister Dale Wakefield and the police maintain an information black-out about summer crime, a youth worker with more than three decades’ experience in Alice Springs describes the offending in the streets of the town as the worst ever. The worker, known to us for that period of time, spoke to the Alice Springs News Online on the condition of not being named: “Please don’t. I would probably have my house burned down. I will lose my job.” This is the worker’s story, as told to ERWIN CHLANDA.

These children know what they are doing. These are premeditated break-ins. We were broken in. I went ‘round to see the parents and [asked] what’s going on here? They said, ah, well, no, you can’t blame our kids. I said I’m over this, I run a program that looks after children, that gets them into school, tries to do the right thing.

About a month ago two girls and a boy whom we really know well, from a well-known family, came ‘round home, said “I want a drink of water”. I gave her some. When they’d left we found money had been stolen. This is our home. This is ridiculous.

A business in Smith Street came under siege from a group of kids after stealing a car, says the worker.

[Name withheld] reckons they were going to ram raid. Definitely. They were in Smith Street, they ran into a tree. There was a big gang with them, chasing them. They all ran off. [Kids] told me exactly what happened. I said did you hear the story or were you there? They said we were there. You were trying to break in? No, we were just watching from the side. There was a big gang. The girls gave me the names of the boys and a few of the girls that were in the car.

The youth worker says the names were passed to the police but no action appears to have been taken.

I’m just ringing you because I just think this is crazy. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen of [more than 30] years of living here. Kids totally disrespectful. And everyone goes, oh, but the kids don’t know what they are doing, they are young. And I say yes, they do. You’ve got to premeditate when you go and break into a person’s place.

[Name withheld] had two four wheel drives stolen around Christmas time. Totally trashed they were. I’m hearing it from the streets, I heard it from [name deleted] today. This 22-year-old put this thing up on Facebook … his daughter saw it … this guy is going “stole two 4WDs today”. Big frigging hero.

So [the owner of the cars] sends that to the police. But how much is not reported? Like, it’s every night. These girls I’ve spoken to, ah, it’s very night, they’re into this and into that, and don’t give a shit.

I don’t care if they are, eight, nine or 10, you premeditate your break-in, you are a criminal. They are little thugs on the streets, threatening people. There are probably adults among them and you don’t hear about them, too.

I like Alice Springs, I love the place, but everyone’s hiding it. No, we don’t have a crime wave. Do something about it! These kids need to be taken bush, flogged with a stick by the elders, and say “no more”. Twenty years ago they would have been taken out bush, in their community, and flogged for what they have done.

The town council needs to bring in the elders from the Lhere Artepe mob, those men who are saying, right, we’ll deal with this, too. Because they are really passionate about it. You think you run a safe venue for kids and you have these thugs there with a pocket knife threatening the staff.

So they didn’t do the disco on Saturday because we’ve had this threat thing on. They smashed pool cues, they smashed walls, they smashed doors off hinges. Thugs, that’s what they are. When people say they are just innocent children, I go, nah, if you break into someone’s home and you steal their car, or you threaten people, you’re not an innocent child any more. You’re a little thug. I’m just over the thugs!

You just get to a point, what do you do about this? Kids don’t even respect you and you’ve been working with them all these years.

I hear report after report after report. It would be really interesting to put up in your newspaper [and ask] how many people have been broken into? How many cars have been stolen? Everyone come forward.

[The kids] disrespect their families. Even the grandmothers I’ve spoken to, they say the kids don’t care, they try to steal my money. I think everyone needs to speak up. They don’t have to put their name to it, just send in the stats. You will be surprised of how many break-ins and how many people are sick of the [situation]. There would be lots of people who say “we’ve got to air this”.

Lock all the doors, check, check, lock everything, check everything, and go to bed. You’re worried you’re going to get done over again. How many other people would feel that way? They don’t feel safe in their homes any more.

The kids need to be in rehab, they need to be brought forward, [together with] those older thugs who are running those young kids around on the thrill ride.

We are spending mega thousands of dollars. Go past 3 Brown Street and have a look, the razor wire around the youth centre. It looks like a detention centre.

You get kids coming to a safe venue and they trash it. They need to get rehabilitation all right. They need to be held accountable. They need to be put in front of the people [whose property] they have damaged, with their families, in a court [setting], where you go, this is what you did and you’re going to be held accountable for it. And they are not. Some of these kids are habitual criminals.

Kids running off from Bush Mob. They don’t give a shit. Politicians have to be responsible. There are Darwin police here [dealing with the siege of the Smith Street business].

They said we’ve never seen crime like this. Chasing kids all night. We don’t have what is happening in this town in Darwin. We’re just flat out all night with kids running amok, chucking rocks, smashing things.

And businesses go, another business broken into. Another lot want to leave town. I’m really over it.

ARCHIVE PHOTO: Aftermath of a ram raid by juveniles last year.