15-year-old charged with assaulting police officer

Police have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody for assaulting a police officer in Alice Springs yesterday morning.
It is alleged the youth resisted a male police officer while being placed under arrest.
The youth has been charged with breach of order suspending sentence and aggravated assault.
The officer received medical treatment at hospital for a head injury.
Meanwhile the Police Association says it is “disgusted by the latest alleged assault on one of its members.”
Acting President Col Goodsell said: “It’s no secret policing is a dangerous profession, but being assaulted almost daily is not part of the job description. We need the community to support the people who keep us safe.
“It’s incredibly frustrating that some members of the public still don’t get it. It’s not acceptable to attack an officer, or any emergency worker, when they’re just trying to do their job.”
Mr Goodsell says last financial year, there were 241 assaults on police recorded across the Northern Territory.
“This is an appalling statistic, and the association would like to see a strong message from NT Police Commissioner, Reece Kershaw, and Chief Minister Michael Gunner, who is also the Police Minister, publicly condemning any attack on NT Police.”
– Media statements.
Now something might be done about the serious youth crime in Alice Springs.View Comment