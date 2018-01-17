15-year-old charged with assaulting police officer

Police have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody for assaulting a police officer in Alice Springs yesterday morning.

It is alleged the youth resisted a male police officer while being placed under arrest.

The youth has been charged with breach of order suspending sentence and aggravated assault.

The officer received medical treatment at hospital for a head injury.

Meanwhile the Police Association says it is “disgusted by the latest alleged assault on one of its members.”

Acting President Col Goodsell said: “It’s no secret policing is a dangerous profession, but being assaulted almost daily is not part of the job description. We need the community to support the people who keep us safe.