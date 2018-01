LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I am writing a book and wish to make substantial reference to the late and great Charlie Hosking, better known as Charlie Like.

Charlie ran a trucking business, carting cattle mainly and was a partner of Lil Finniss, who ran Don Thomas’s Store in Todd St.

If anybody has a photo, or any recollections of Charlie, could they contact me at 0427 849 555 or email ted@tedegan.com.au

Many thanks and best wishes to readers for 2018.

Ted Egan

Alice Springs