Another prison escape covered up, says Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Chief Minister and his Labor government have compromised the safety of Territorians yet again.

There is another covered-up escape, this time from December 2017. This is a major public safety concern.

While this person remains at large, Territorians are still being lied to.

This government has clearly lost control and it is time for the responsible minister to be sacked.

We must be advised what is being done to apprehend this person, and informed as to what information has been made public to alert the community, including by the police.

While we await the whole truth from the Chief Minister in relation to last week’s escape revelations, I call on the government to urgently declare the full story of this latest matter as well.

The question has to be asked, what else is this government covering-up and why isn’t the Chief Minister being honest with Territorians?

This is a serious breach of Territorian’s trust and there must be consequences for the Labor cabinet members involved in this disgraceful cover up,” said Mr Higgins.

Gary Higgins

Leader of the Opposition

[ED – We have asked the Chief Minister to respond.]