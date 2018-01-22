How does a future in opera sound?

Leah Bateman (far right in the photo by Keith Saunders), a 17-year-old Saint Philip’s College student, is one of four young Australian singers who have just spent a week at the Sydney Opera House, after winning a highly sought after Opera Australia Regional Student Scholarship.

The four were selected from more than 30 finalists who auditioned during the 2017 regional tour of The Marriage of Figaro.

Their experience has allowed them to gain exclusive insight into the working life of an opera singer and to perform for Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini.

Said Mr Terracini: “We already develop young singers through our Young Artist Program but the Regional Student Scholarship allows us to work with a younger group – senior secondary students – who might be considering a career in opera. It is important for us to nurture and support these talented individuals with their journey into the music industry.”

During the week the four undertook music, acting and movement workshops with industry leaders. These included vocal coaching, the viewing of multiple Opera Australia performances at the Sydney Opera House and behind the scenes tours, as well as their own performances in front of a live audience.