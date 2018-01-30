Ailing economy needs on-shore gas, says Opposition

“Development of a best practice regulated on-shore gas industry will provide an unmatched economic driver for the Territory and for Territorians,” says Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured) as the release of the fracking inquiry’s final report draws near.
He is making no mention of social licence.
“Big projects need to be income producing projects. The forward-looking indicators in the CommSec State of the States report, including population growth, housing finance trends and a downturn in business investment (equipment), are extremely worrying.
“It is time for the Chief Minister and his Labor government to deliver its economic plan for Territorians, and explain the detail and the dollars. The government needs to explain how it is going to turn the economy around, and when,” he says.
“Now is not the time to be introducing new taxes or increasing the cost of living and doing business.”
Mr Higgins says approving the proposed $40m project at the Darwin International Airport must be top of the Labor government’s agenda for 2018.
“The previous CLP government had a plan to diversify the economy. When Labor came to power in 2016, construction was 21% of Northern Territory output. It is now 11%.
“The Northern Territory remains in seventh position behind all states and territories except Western Australia, a significant fall since the fourth position previously held in October 2016.
“It is time to hang out the open for business sign and get the money flowing into Territorian’s pockets, via big projects and local jobs.
“We must let businesses know we welcome them to the Territory,” said Mr Higgins.
5 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
Open for business, yes, but not at any cost, Mr Higgins.View Comment
Fracking is nothing less than selling out the Territory for meagre short-term financial benefits to locals, but long-term costs as we are left with the clean-up and the ongoing risk to our environment and water supply.
Not a wise economic decision at all, I think.
Who is in Opposition with this bloke? Rarely hear from any one, and when you do it’s ill thought out rubbish like this.View Comment
Mr Higgins. At a recent forum in Katherine you stated that you would always vote in accordance with the wishes of your constituents.View Comment
When you were informed that the Member for Katherine Sandra Nelson would abstain from voting on the fracking issue because her view conflicted with that of the Labor Party, you desribed that as a chickenshit way out.
I understand that the majority of the constituents of your electorate are opposed to fracking but it seems that you are going to vote in support of lifting the moratorium.
How would you describe this action of yours? Is it not a betrayal of your constitients?
Mr Higgins, the sign you propose is “we are suckers” is it not? People like you Higgins, are the type who allow any foreigner in to do whatever they please as long as they can flash a wad of money.View Comment
Our whole future depends on developing renewable energy resources.View Comment