Congress call: Put full-time police back at bottle-shops

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Sir, The Central Australian Aboriginal Congress has added its voice to the many other businesses and organisations calling on the NT Police Commissioner to resume full time police presence on all the town’s takeaway liquor outlets during trading hours.
There has been a large and unacceptable increase in harms since the decision was made to remove the police presence from bottle shops.
Congress has been approached by many concerned Aboriginal people about the increased drunkenness and harms in the community – which we know can be prevented.
We know that the episodic placement of police on bottle shops is ineffective and unacceptable.
The demonstrated effectiveness of the ongoing police presence at all liquor outlets is now obvious to everyone as we all live and breathe the harms being caused by the decision of the local police command in refusing to continue this measure.
The situation we have now is as clear as it was when the former Banned Drinkers Register (BDR) was suddenly withdrawn and resulted in the level of alcohol related harm in the community skyrocketing. This piecemeal approach to policy on alcohol is not good enough and the whole of Alice Springs is suffering.
What is happening now is not what was recommended in the Riley review into alcohol. The police presence at bottle shops was not meant to change until such time as the BDR was fully operational and even then, only in a measured way alongside proper monitoring of reliable data that could raise the alarm about any increase in harm.
This has to stop now. We need Commissioner Kershaw to demonstrate leadership and act now to put police back on the doors of the town’s bottle shops and get things under control.
Of course, we all understand the many social determinants of alcohol dependence but these longer term issues should not be used as an excuse to ignore what works now.
Donna Ah Chee
CEO of the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress.
Interestingly there was a police presence at Pigglys yesterday and things were definitely more orderly than earlier in the week. To see groups of people stopping in their tracks when sighting the police vehicle parked prominently is vindication of the effectiveness of these police beats. No such order at the Gap View. No police presence.View Comment
The police minister Mr Gunner, the police commissioner Reece Kershaw and those that advise the decision makers must listen to the people they serve. They must put back the cops at all the grog shops immediately. And if certain members are railing against this get some new ones who will do the job, hard as it is.
I am told Pigglys is for sale for one million dollars. Small change for the Government or a cashed up organisation. Buy it and close it. One less police beat.
There is a groundswell of awareness about the use of methamphetamine (Ice) at a community level throughout Australia.View Comment
Most people seem to have direct or anecdotal experience of families being tragically affected, but if it was better understood that ‘for every person who uses methamphetamine in a year there are 85 drinking alcohol;for every person addicted to methamphetamine there are 20 addicted to alcohol;for every ambulance call-out for methamphetamine problems there are 25 for alcohol;for every methamphetamine presentation to an Emergency Department there are 30 for alcohol;for every amphetamine-related death there are 65 alcohol deaths’ (source: Emeritus Professor Ian Webster, Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education newsletter 2/2/18), the alcohol problem confronting communities in the NT might be considered more seriously.
Well maybe just maybe the Aboriginal organisation should close down the 3 IGA liquor stores. It is amazing they are profiting from their own people.View Comment
Is any one taking bets yet on A) The time left Gunner will maintain leadership and B) Labour being reelected? I would love to see some polling on the support that our NT Government currently has (or lack of). They are surely the most impotent bunch we have seen for a long time.
It’s been a few years since I have seen loud angry mobs openly drinking green cans in the Todd Mall, seemingly confident in doing so. But of late – this is the new normal! Combine that with drunks trying to flog artwork and other humbugging – I really do feel sorry for our poor, naive tourist.
Well done on Congress taking a public stance on this vital issue.
PS – Dale Wakefield – Are you still here?View Comment
And what is Congress doing from their end to help the situation I wonder…View Comment
It never ceases to amaze me that the MOST effective measure to curb the towns alcohol related problems seems to be on the way out. A stupid decision made somewhere North of Alice Springs by people that know better than us.View Comment
Yes, a lot of the police members don’t like this duty but the decrease in alcohol related violence and other crimes makes it totally worthwhile.
The police presence at bottle shops does both PROTECT and SERVE the community, it also shows the futility of the BDR it didn’t work before it doesn’t work now.
It’s just another “feel-good” exercise by an increasingly inept Gunner Government.