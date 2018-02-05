‘Profiteering’ industry must act on grog harm: Police Association

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Once again police are being blamed for harm within the Alice Springs community.

The individuals and organisations who continue to blame police resource allocation need to take the argument to the very people who sell the alcohol, the takeaway outlets themselves, and the alcohol industry in general, whose inaction and reliance on finite police resources has resulted in unrealistic community expectations.

If a member of the community makes a conscious decision to harm another, that is their choice, and not the fault of police.

An important point to note is there was no funding to provide an extra 60 police officers required to stand at bottle shops. They have come from existing resources.

The impact on this is evident Territory wide, and the taxpayer is left to foot the bill, while the very people profiteering from the sale of the alcohol contribute next to nothing.

The Riley review recognises the strain on police resources, and recommends the Liquor Act be amended and police be removed from this arduous task in favour of liquor inspectors.

Let’s start talking about this approach, rather than go over old ground. It would be nice to hear as much commentary thanking the police for the incredibly difficult job they do in towns, where ongoing and systematic failed government policy on the alcohol industry has resulted in police picking up the pieces on the frontline, time and time again.

If you want to make comment about the police on bottle shops, make sure you ask yourself first, what you or your organisation has done to c ontribute to change , because our police are doing all they can, and more.

Paul McCue (pictured)

NT Police Association President