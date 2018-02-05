‘Profiteering’ industry must act on grog harm: Police Association

Sir – Once again police are being blamed for harm within the Alice Springs community.
The individuals and organisations who continue to blame police resource allocation need to take the argument to the very people who sell the alcohol, the takeaway outlets themselves, and the alcohol industry in general, whose inaction and reliance on finite police resources has resulted in unrealistic community expectations.
If a member of the community makes a conscious decision to harm another, that is their choice, and not the fault of police.
An important point to note is there was no funding to provide an extra 60 police officers required to stand at bottle shops. They have come from existing resources.
The impact on this is evident Territory wide, and the taxpayer is left to foot the bill, while the very people profiteering from the sale of the alcohol contribute next to nothing.
The Riley review recognises the strain on police resources, and recommends the Liquor Act be amended and police be removed from this arduous task in favour of liquor inspectors.
Let’s start talking about this approach, rather than go over old ground. It would be nice to hear as much commentary thanking the police for the incredibly difficult job they do in towns, where ongoing and systematic failed government policy on the alcohol industry has resulted in police picking up the pieces on the frontline, time and time again.
If you want to make comment about the police on bottle shops, make sure you ask yourself first, what you or your organisation has done to c ontribute to change , because our police are doing all they can, and more.
Paul McCue (pictured)
NT Police Association President
What power does a business have to stop humbugging drunks drinking grog in the Todd mall at 7pm?View Comment
Nil.
Alcohol is a legal product. Providing the licencees abide by the BDR (which they are), do not sell to intoxicated people (of which no accusations have been made) and that the purchasers are over 18, then the licensee has done their job.
Their next duty is to ensure the safety of their staff – which is perhaps one argument for private security.
But then again, should crime not be managed by police? Should business have to pay the price? Should bottle shops or their hired security be responsible for questioning purchasers and using their discretion as to who should or should not buy alcohol if they have already passed the other test of the BDR, intoxication and age?
No.
As such, this is a police duty. As boring and hated as it is. As inefficient as it may seem. It works. Alice Springs has descended into crime and thuggery since the removal of TBLs. Certainly resources may need to be increased to manage this task, but it is only the police with the authority and jurisdiction to get the job done.
Rubbish. The police are not being blamed for harm within the Alice Springs Community. Nice way to get people offside with your concerns.View Comment
Yes, every policeman I have spoken to dislikes (putting it mildly) bottle shop duties and also everyone of them acknowledge that by being there they have reduced alcohol related violence.
Yet again you give us the line “The Riley review recognises the strain on police resources, and recommends the Liquor Act be amended and police be removed from this arduous task in favour of liquor inspectors”. Strangely enough we don’t agree.
Removing officers from outlets would be a massive backward step, as you know full well that the problem drinkers have some respect for the police but NONE for a liquor inspector.