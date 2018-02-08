Enquiry into Road Transport Hall of Fame

By ERWIN CHLANDA

After weeks of silence on the possible closing of the National Road Transport Hall of Fame, a prime tourist attraction in Alice Springs, the NT Government has released a brief statement a short while ago.

A spokesperson for the Department of Trade, Business and Innovation (DTBI) says: “Licensing NT commenced an investigation into the affairs of [the Hall] in November last year under the Associations Act.

“That investigation is ongoing.

“The Department of Tourism and Culture and the Department of Trade, Business and Innovation have been actively offering to help [the Hall].

“However these offers to access various grants and subsidised consulting services have not been taken-up to date.

“Staff from DTBI will meet again with [the Hall] on Tuesday and will reiterate these offers of support.”

The spokesperson says compliance with the Association Act is part of the investigation.

We are seeking a comment from Liz Martin, who has managed the major tourism icon for 25 years, and built up into a facility receiving nation-wide acclaim, for 25 years.

Her main problem over years have been countless break-ins and thefts, and inadequate protection of the priceless collection by authorities.

The spokesperson says these are “broader issues”, not for the department to comment on, but are for politicians to deal with.

Ms Martin is pictured with the results of a break-in into her office.

