Bailed juveniles next-door to you soon?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Families Minister and MLA for Braitling Dale Wakefield will neither confirm nor deny that NT Government funds are being provided to purchase suburban homes to accommodate juveniles charged with crimes but granted bail.

We have received no responses in reply to questions we asked Ms Wakefield following contacts from concerned residents: How many houses? In what streets? At what average purchase cost per house?

Who will manage these homes and what are their qualifications? Do the homes have security facilities to keep bailed youths from absconding in violation of any orders the court may be making?

What powers will the managers have to prevent such absconding? What is the total cost of the initiative? How many juveniles will it cater for? How many are on bail at the moment?

Meanwhile Ms Wakefield says in a media release the NT Government has allocated $4.86m to youth bail support services in Darwin and Alice Springs, “as part of the $18.2m Better Outcomes for Youth Justice Reform.

“The new support services for young people aged 10 to 17 years include bail support accommodation, bail supervision and a bail support and referral line.

AT LEFT: Juvenile detention cell in Alice Springs to be renovated. Bail accommodation will avoid having to put young people in facilities like that whilst awaiting trial.

“The new bail support services will improve bail accountability by providing the support and supervision that young people need to meet their bail conditions.”

She says Saltbush Social Enterprises has been appointed as the provider to deliver bail support services.

Managing Director Karen Sheldon AM said that the organisation will be working closely with the Government and other stakeholders to put young people back on the right path.

The media release says bail support accommodation aims to reduce the number of young people remanded in police watch houses or youth detention centres.

“Common reasons for young people being remanded in custody include a lack of suitable accommodation for bail purposes, difficulties locating responsible adults to support young people on bail and a lack of access to support services and programs.”

A service for young females in Alice Springs has been operated by Alice Springs Youth Accommodation and Support Services (ASYASS) since August 2017, and will continue.

Bail supervision will be in place 24/7 within the bail support accommodation, as a collaborative effort between Youth Outreach and Re-engagement Officers and Saltbush Social Enterprises, says the release.

Bail supervision includes transport to ensure that children get to court, school, medical and therapeutic appointments and other services that will help them meet their bail conditions and case management plan.