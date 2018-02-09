Lightshows: nature can do it so much better

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir, The selection of photos below were taken 20 years ago, during the summer of 1997-98 when I was living near Fenn Gap, 30km west of town. They speak for themselves, I think, but it begs the question why we need to go to the bother and expense of an artificial light show on the West Macs when nature can do it so much better free of charge…and without any disputes and controversy…

Alex Nelson

Alice Springs