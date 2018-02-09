Lightshows: nature can do it so much better

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Sir, The selection of photos below were taken 20 years ago, during the summer of 1997-98 when I was living near Fenn Gap, 30km west of town. They speak for themselves, I think, but it begs the question why we need to go to the bother and expense of an artificial light show on the West Macs when nature can do it so much better free of charge…and without any disputes and controversy…

 

Alex Nelson

Alice Springs

 

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 1

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 2

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 3

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 4

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 5

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 6

 

p2507 Alex nelson lightshow 7

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 8

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 9

 

p2507 Alex Nelson lightshow 10

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: February 9, 2018 at 9:35 amPost a comment

One Comment (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Hermann Weber
    Posted February 9, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Outstanding, Alex.

    View Comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*