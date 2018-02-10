Jacinta Price reneges on council undertaking

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Cr Jacinta Price is breaching an unequivocal promise to see out her full council term after being the top scoring candidate in last August’s election.

Just six months into her four year term she has announced that she is seeking CLP endorsement as the candidate for the Federal seat of Lingiari, covering the NT outside Darwin, and currently held by Labor’s Warren Snowdon.

Challenged over rumours that she would be using her new position as a springboard to higher political positions, Cr Price couldn’t have made her intentions clearer. She told the Alice Springs News Online, as we reported on September 12 last year: “I am absolutely committed to serving Alice Springs on Council for at least the next four years. There is much work to be done and I look forward to it.”

If Cr Price succeeds, the timing of the next Federal lower house election, on or before November 2, 2019, will mean the Alice Springs Town Council will need to hold a by-election, costing around $100,000, because a council seat cannot be vacant for more than 18 months (section 39(5) of the Local Government Act).

Intending to post the report tomorrow we emailed Cr Price an invitation to comment at 8.12am today, following with a text at 8.32am: “Just sent email. Regards, Erwin.”

At 10:45am today Cr Price texted back: “Thanks but I don’t read your emails anymore.”

The email also contained the following questions: “Should you succeed and be elected, the ratepayers, whose trust you have breached, would also be facing a $100,000 bill for a by-election.

“Do you have any intention of compensating the public for that expense? If so, how?

“Finally, please advise what your initiatives have been as a councillor so far to deal with the town’s two main problems, juvenile crime and an ailing tourism industry.”

PHOTO: Cr Price (centre) in council – not for much longer, if she gets her way – with Cr Glen Auricht and Cr Marli Banks.