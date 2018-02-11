Car torched, youths arrested

2515 burnt car 2 OKBy ERWIN CHANDA

 

Two boys aged abut 12 years were arrested a short while ago on a rural residential property after a chase by more than a dozen police including the dog squad.

 

It appears the arrest was linked with a car that had been driven onto airport land off Col Rose Drive and torched.

 

Only a burnt shell is left of the car, which is believed to have been stolen. The fire brigade also had to put out a grass fire.

 

2515 burnt car 1 OKMeanwhile police responded to a vehicle rollover on Maryvale Road, about 10 kilometres outside Titjikala yesterday morning.

 

Police say they located eight youths with minor to moderate injuries which included a suspected broken collarbone. They are assisting with police enquiries.

 

The stolen motor vehicle had been taken from Alice Springs earlier in the day.

 

 

 

