Offenders bailed to ‘country’: An option, says police

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Some charged offenders, including juveniles, should be bailed “to country” and these bail conditions should be enforced: That is one of “the sorts of things we will be looking at,” said Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw in Alice Springs today.

“But we take advice from some of our non-government partners and some of our government agencies.”

He announced 38 additional police to bolster the new Operation Haven, targeting domestic violence that has “continued to escalate in the last five years and beyond”.

Commander Kershaw says there were 680 domestic violence incidents in Alice alone in December and about 540 in January.

Territory-wide there were 25,000 incidents last year, up from 22,000.

“It is steadily increasing every year.” More than half are repeat offenders within a year.

As youth crime is out of control, according to many Alice Springs locals, Commissioner Kershaw says some offenders “do not have the means to make their way back” to their communities.

“That’s where they come from, that’s where they reside, and our intelligence indicates often they stay here [in Alice Springs] for too long and get themselves into trouble.”

He says there will be 41 new police between March and May this year, some deployed into remote areas to “case manage those who are on bail out there”.

PHOTO: Police Commissioner Kershaw is pictured with Commander, Domestic and Personal Violence Command, Kris Evans and Acting Commander Brett Currie (centre).