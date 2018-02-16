Kids in the justice system: The stark numbers

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Territory Families compiles a daily census showing the number of young people held at the youth detention centres in Darwin and Alice Springs.

The graphs below summarise the weekly data, starting from 1 July 2017 until January 29, 2018.

ABOVE: Average daily number of kids in detention – by location. Blue is Alice Springs, orange Darwin. The figures for Alice Springs in the most recent two weeks were the highest for the period, an average of 17.6 and 17.3 children, respectively. Alice Springs numbers are rising while Darwin’s are declining.

ABOVE: Aboriginal youth (blue) massively outnumber non-Aboriginal (orange). Darwin and Alice combined, in the survey’s latest week, there were an average of 0.3 non-Aboriginal youths in detention compared to 35.6 Aboriginal ones – 100 times more.

In other graphs boys vastly outnumber girls. For example, in the week commencing January 29, 2018 the averages were 34.1 boys compared to 1.7 girls.

A statistic that is not reported but that would be very pertinent is the proportion of children in the care of the Minister, Dale Wakefield.