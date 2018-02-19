Fracking inquiry left me thankful, fearful, focused

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I am thankful that our community was widely consulted and recorded widespread community opposition to fracking, which Inquiry Chair Justice Pepper described as ‘robust and respectful’.

I am fearful that the Inquiry’s narrow terms of reference have resulted in recommendations that leave the door open for NT government approval – excluding the global impact on climate change and excluding comparisons with renewable energy weaken the recommendations and undermine any “social contract” the NT government needs from Territorians.

Even Justice Pepper and her panel of scientists accept the science of the impacts of climate change. But climate change is excluded from their terms of reference and recommendations.

Their job projections also mislead readers by excluding any comparison with renewable energy jobs.

I am fearful that short-term, self-interest, fossil fuel supporters are pressuring our government to go slow on renewables, long enough to lock Centralians into fracking to pay off past gas contracts and our 10 new gas generators at Owen Springs, as well as exporting gas through the North-East Connector (owned by the Singapore and Chinese governments) while they can still make a profit.

We need to remain focused on building widespread community awareness of the self-interest spin that is undermining community action and confidence in our current NT decision making processes.

Let’s focus on the big picture vision with bold action, like South Australia’s virtual power plant with Tesla or New York City suing big oil companies.

Roadmaps, research and reports are not enough. Every reader needs to support courageous action. We, our children’s children and our planet deserve it now.

Chris Hawke

Alice Springs