Aboriginal flag on Anzac Hill: it’s not over yet

By KIERAN FINNANE

A petition with more than 1000 signatories has stalled the Town Council’s formal vote on flying the Aboriginal flag on Anzac Hill.

At the council committees meeting a fortnight ago five councillors including the Mayor indicated that they would vote down a motion to fly the flag, no longer on 365 days of the year but on “ceremonial occasions” – days of importance to Aboriginal people.

The Arrernte and Central Australian Aboriginal Strong Women’s Group were not taking this lying down, launching their petition on change.org

It reads in part:

“WE believe flying the flag would be a positive step towards unity, inclusion and reconciliation. It would mean the first time in the history of this country that two “sacred” sites would and could co-exist. Help us fly the Aboriginal Flag on Anzac Hill by signing this petition.”

At last night’s meeting Councillor Catherine Satour presented council with a print-out of the signatories to date, at that time 1034. By early this morning another 30 had been added.

Cr Satour described the petition as “a very strong representation of the community that is in support of the flag”.

Armed with a by-law that specifies that a petition received be held over for consideration at the next month’s meeting, she gained a month during which to build further momentum on the issue.