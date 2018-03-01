Government lied on liquor, says Lambley, demands poll

Sir – Prior to the August 2016 election the now Chief Minister Michael Gunner and the current Member for Braitling, Dale Wakefield, publicly stated that a Gunner Government:

• Would not introduce a floor price for alcohol.

• Would fully maintain police outside of bottle shops.

In an election forum organised by the People’s Alcohol Action Coalition in Alice Springs on August 10, 2016, Dale Wakefield told people that a Gunner Government would not introduce a floor price.

In Parliament on June 22, 2017 Mr Guner confirmed that the government would not reduce or scrap police outside of bottle shops.

It is of great concern that she has mislead Territorians.

Ms Wakefield only won the seat of Braitling by 27 votes. It is not unreasonable to conclude that had she been honest, it is likely she would not be the current Member for Braitling.

As a government that has espoused the virtues of integrity and honesty, this is a major departure from your own promises and commitments to Territorians.

• Will she take these changes in policy to an election before she implements them?

• Will she acknowledge and apologise to Territorians for lying to them?

• Why has the Government decided not to implement the following recommendations from the Reily Alcohol Review:-

Recommendation 3.6.1: POSIs should continue in regional centres after the commencement of the Banned Drinker Register until it can be demonstrated that they are no longer required.

Recommendation 3.6.4: Police should continue to undertake the POSI role until licensing inspectors are employed and trained.

Robyn Lambley MLA (pictured)

Member for Araluen

[ED – The government says it is supporting 3.6.1 and 3.6.4, with the following proviso: “The NT Government recognises the effectiveness of POSIs / Temporary Beat Locations (TBLs) are a harm minimisation tool, particularly in Alice Springs, Tennant Creek and Katherine.

“The Government, through the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services (Police) is currently developing a more sustainable operational model for POSIs / TBLs, which will involve freeing up valuable Police resources and enable suitable empowered and trained personnel, which may include licensing of cers to replace Police. “To be considered as part of the Alcohol Harm Minimisation Action Plan 2018-2019.”