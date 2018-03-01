Jim Beam at 7.45am: Businesses, staff bear the brunt

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Further to our discussions, I arrived at work this morning at 7.45am and there was a group of young people already drunk and had a full bottle of Jim Beam.

And here is the letter the licensees in Tennant Creek received from Director-General of Licensing, Cindy Bravos.

Further to this, here is some information that was not brought to their attention.

In the week the alleged assault occurred on the baby, nearly 300 people from Ali Curung were in Tennant Creek to attend a funeral. Hence the extraordinary sales of alcohol in Tennant Creek.

The police in their wisdom chose not to man the bottle shops that week, even though they had an extra 11 police down from Katherine performing an operation!

Also in Ali Curung, there have been family feuds, which carried on to Tennant Creek, where one young man has died from injuries.

The restrictions to the bottle shops in Tennant Creek means that nearly 30 families will not earn enough for the week to pay their mortgage or rent, and the money that would have been earned will not flow on to the local businesses in Tennant.

It appears the licensees are going to be the scapegoats for the inadequate efficiencies of the NT Police and no accountabilities for the people who have the problem.

Kay Eade

Executive Officer

Chamber of Commerce Northern Territory

[ED – We are asking the police to comment.]