Starlifter passenger seeks compensation

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Sometime around October / November 1973 I was a passenger on a US Air Force C141 Starlifter courier aircraft which had a landing incident at Alice Springs airport.

My recollection is that the aircraft blocked the main runway at Alice Springs for about three days which likely created some local news.

At the time I was a RAAF Project Officer and I was injured in the incident. The injury has become more significant over time and therefore I am now seeking evidence to submit a claim.

If any of your readers has any records or photos of the incident I would be most grateful if they would please send them to me at russell.walker39@gmail.com

Russell Walker