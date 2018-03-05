Taxi impounded

Operation Haven detectives targeting secondary sale and supply of alcohol to alcohol protected areas seized a minibus taxi on Saturday which was entering a community with quantities of alcohol.

Detectives intercepted the minibus and located eight 750ml bottles of Chardonnay and two 700ml bottles of spirits.

The taxi was seized and delivered to the police compound.

A Notice to Appear and Vehicle Seizure Notice was served on the driver and owner of the vehicle for “Bring Liquor into Alcohol Protected Area”.

He is due to appear in the Alice Springs Local Court on March 28.

– Police media release.