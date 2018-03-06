Town Council still blocking two servos: United

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Low-cost fuel company United Petroleum says the Alice Springs Town Council is still blocking the development of two service stations, one at the corner of Schwarz Crescent and Stuart Highway, and one further north on corner Stuart Highway and Sargent Street.

Last year the council said it is opposed to the Schwartz Crescent site (currently used by a tyre shop) but it is “reviewing the documentation” for the Sargent Street one (occupied by a car wrecker).

United CEO David Szymczak says the company owns both blocks, and has the government’s development approval.

Only the council is standing in the way to both projects going ahead: “They just don’t want us,” says Mr Szymczak who says he has been seeking approvals since November.

He says the reasons given are that the council doesn’t want traffic to exit onto Schwartz Crescent – although of course it is doing so now.

That project is “likely to fail” and the Sargent Street one is “stalled”.

In the Top End the company has difficulty with the NT Government, refusing to grant development permits.

At the same time the NT Government continues to complain about the high price of fuel, says Mr Szymczak: “The introduction of MyFuel NT in our view does not create competition.

“The problem is not information, it is structural and unless you build new service stations to create competition nothing will happen,” says Mr Szymczak.

“Unless the anti-development bureaucracy in the NT is addressed the people are doomed to pay too much for fuel – nothing will change.”

United has also looked at the old drive-in site but to comply with traffic requirements would cost $1m – and that is prohibitive, he says.

“United Petroleum has previously highlighted to the NT Government that it has changed strategy in the NT and redirected its capital spend to Queensland and Victoria.

“Currently United Petroleum has more than a two dozen new sites under construction in Queensland and Victoria.

“This deprives the NT of tens of millions of dollars in economic activity, costs jobs, reduces prosperity and results in the people paying too much for fuel.”

He says United Petroleum is a 100% Australian owned new generation oil company, which offers customers premium quality fuels at very competitive prices and innovative retail offers Australia wide.

“United Petroleum has recently commenced its rollout of Pie Face Stores and the first NT site opened in Katherine three months ago.”

Mr Szymczak says United Petroleum has over 400 retail service stations nationally, employing 4000 people.

We have requested comment from the Town Council.

PHOTO: United servo in Katherine with a Pie Face store.