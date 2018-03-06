Kittles car yard hit again

The Peter Kittle Motor Company car yard was hit again by “several youths” at about 4:40am this morning when 16 vehicles were damaged.

Police say the cost of the damage is still being determined and they have identified youths from CCTV footage who are yet to be located and spoken to.

Watch Commander Pauline Vicary says: “We will investigate the incident and work with families and support agencies in an attempt to divert these young people into more positive behaviours and activities in an attempt to prevent these offences occurring.

“These incidents impact significantly on local businesses and police will continue to support our business community to reduce these incidents.”

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.