Kittles car yard hit again

The Peter Kittle Motor Company car yard was hit again by “several youths” at about 4:40am this morning when 16 vehicles were damaged.
Police say the cost of the damage is still being determined and they have identified youths from CCTV footage who are yet to be located and spoken to.
Watch Commander Pauline Vicary says: “We will investigate the incident and work with families and support agencies in an attempt to divert these young people into more positive behaviours and activities in an attempt to prevent these offences occurring.
“These incidents impact significantly on local businesses and police will continue to support our business community to reduce these incidents.”
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
2 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
When will the police learn that there is one IMMEDIATE solution to all this juvenile nighttime madness?View Comment
Six police with six dogs – two Rottweilers, two Dobermanns and two German Shepherds, on leashes, will disperse these kids in a given five minutes. Remember that I did not say “unleash the dogs”.
At the moment these fleet-footed kids know they can outwit, outrun and outsmart heavily-weighted policemen and policewomen in the rough country around Anzac Hill.
But the mere suggestion of a cheeky dog taking a slice of them will work miracles.
Poor Kittles, unfortunately they won’t get any justice, just a big bill. What’s worse is it will most likely happen again … and again. Until there is a real deterrent it won’t stop.View Comment