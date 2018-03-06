Not a million dollar dunny

By ERWIN CHLANDA

In Alice Springs, if you haven’t heard a rumour by 10am you start one. Case in point: The automated loo in the Hartley Street car park.

A reader suggested because of what it cost to buy and keep running, it’s a One Million Dollar Dunny.

Not so, says Town Council CEO Rex Mooney: “The cost of the Exeloo purchased in 2007 was $174,562, partly funded by a $45,454 Northern Territory Government grant. The total cost to Council was therefore $129,108.

“Since 2008, the average yearly cost to operate the Hartley Street Exeloo has been $10,750.”

That amounts to $107,500 over 10 years. It was out of order for a few days last week.

“As a comparison, the average yearly cost to operate the public toilets adjoined to Council’s Civic Centre is $14,300,” says Mr Mooney.