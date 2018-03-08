Just in case you haven’t noticed, it’s raining. But here is the Met Bureau’s Laura Boekel putting the situation into far more official language.

A significant rainfall event continues over south-eastern areas of the NT, including the Barkly and Simpson districts.

A severe weather warning has now been issued for Barkley and Simpson districts for heavy rainfall, while a flood watch remains current for Western, Central and Eastern Inland Areas.

Marqua (in southeast NT) recorded the highest daily rainfall total so far this event, with 76.4mm over a 24 hour period.

Alice Springs received 8.4mm yesterday, with more rainfall expected today and tomorrow.

The rainfall will gradually move west, and Yulara and other locations in the Lasseter region will see rainfall from today.

Widespread three-day rainfall totals are in the range of 25 to 100mm, while some locations may receive more than 150mm.

Daily totals of 20 to 50mm are possible today and Friday, with isolated falls of 50 to 80mm.

Along with widespread rain and isolated storms with possible heavy falls, a significant decrease in daytime maximum temperatures is also expected.

Rainfall will start to ease from tomorrow.

MAP: Total forecast rainfall till Sunday.