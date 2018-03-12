Unfolding story: Kids race ute through town

By ERWIN CHLANDA

An estimated eight to 10 children were jammed into an apparently stolen light-coloured four door utility with a canopy over the tray which was doing wheelies on the Anzac Oval carpark close to 8pm yesterday.

Their screaming had drawn the attention of everyone in the vicinity. A small crowd of children were at the carpark, screaming back at them, and several vehicles were parked there.

This was the scenario when my wife and I entered the town after a walk to the Telegraph Station.

The ute was then driven onto Wills Terrace at high speed. It ran a red light at the Leichhardt Terrace intersection before speeding across the causeway towards Undoolya Road and the Eastside, tyres screeching and gears crunching.

The screams of the children inside the vehicle were a mixture exhilaration and fury.

They were gesticulating through the open car windows to horrified onlookers in the street outside the Todd Tavern.

These included a group of Aboriginal adults, who commented, “kids” and “stolen car” and wanted the police to be called. We did.

Police say they will make a statement, and we will keep updating this report.

UPDATE 1:35pm

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.