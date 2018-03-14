Chansey Paech to Jacinta Price: ‘Finger pointing must stop’

In an opinion piece published in The Australian on March 6 Jacinta Price, town councillor who hopes to enter Federal politics for the CLP, took aim at Indigenous leaders across the country for not being “more outspoken” on the question of protecting children.

“It is gut-wrenching to picture a grown man raping a two-year-old,” the piece began, “but for many it seems easier to ignore it than to be enraged. Otherwise, why are many of our Aboriginal leaders now pushing on to other matters?”

Among those she singled out were Aboriginal Northern Territory MLAs Chansey Paech, Sandra Nelson, Ngaree Ah Kit, Lawrence Costa, Ken Vowles and Selena Uibo.

Mr Paech, Member for Namatjira (above), responded to the criticism in the Legislative Assembly last night, The Australian to date having declined to publish his and his colleagues’ response to Ms Price’s attack. Below is a slightly shortened version of his speech.

There have been failings in child protection over many years in the Northern Territory, by both sides of politics. Everyone must take responsibility. The Chief Minister and the Northern Territory Government have taken responsibility for the system that failed this girl.

What the Northern Territory Government has done over many years, is put over 1000 children into out-of-home-care. This is nothing to be proud of, however it flies in the face of claims that abused children are somehow ignored.

The Northern Territory has strong legislation, policies and procedures that underpin this principal. All notifications, including those related to sexual exploitation and harm, are assessed. If an investigation finds that a child should be removed, then this occurs.

To go with the highest rates of Aboriginal out-of-home-care in the nation, the Northern Territory also has the highest rates of Aboriginal incarceration in the nation, by a long way. As Aboriginal Territorians, this outrages us. This is what hurts us, but is also what motivates us to make real change.

We have been all too happy to put children into care and incarcerate Aboriginal people for generations. We have been all too happy to put young people into detention centres, which we know has turned them into young adult criminals.

We have been in office since August 2016, and during that time have met with a large cohort of community-based organisations, community members and elected representatives to discuss the issues that challenge our children and families are faced with in the Northern Territory.

I should point out and I would point out that aspiring CLP politician and town councillor, Jacinta Price (right) has not once, not once met with any Aboriginal MLA from the Northern Territory Government, not once. Advocating for another intervention into the Northern Territory is destructive and divisive. Our communities are still recovering from the erosion of local community capacity.

Instead of perpetrating politics of personality and division I call on Ms Price to make it clear to Territorians where she stands on the real issues. Does she support this government, our government’s work to reduce alcohol related crime and antisocial behaviour issues? Does she support our housing programs? Does she support making sure Aboriginal Territorians are involved in the design and delivery of programs that affect them?

Will she ensure that the Alice Springs Town Council supports our efforts to mitigate the real harm being caused by alcohol abuse in my town? Will she lobby her CLP and Liberal supporters to abandon the destructive and racist CDP Program which is causing so much harm in the bush communities and is forcing many people to relocate to urban centres? Will she support and continue to support that racist policy?

Will she lobby her Federal colleague, the Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Nigel Scullion to stand by his commitment to match our $1.1bn investment into remote housing, instead of backing away from his initial support like he cowardly has? Or will Ms Price continue to push the agenda of her supporters like Warren Mundine, Adam Giles and Twiggy Forrest and support the defunding and closure of bush communities; the introduction of the disgraceful and racist cashless debit card; and calls for another intervention into the Northern Territory?

We make no apologies, as Indigenous MLAs of this Legislative Assembly for aiming to have less children in care, more children living safely and securely with their families.

We will work to ensure that Aboriginal families have the opportunity to live safely in a house that is of a reasonable standard, that is able to be locked for security and that is not over crowded. We will work to ensure that Aboriginal Territorians have the opportunity to work while staying strong in culture and on community. We will not stand by and watch the Federal Government push our people away from their country, their spiritual connection to country.

The argument that we leave children with Aboriginal families to make ourselves feel okay is just a cheap political attempt to further people’s political agendas and that is disgraceful. Using children who have come from traumatic experiences as political pawn for your own agenda is a disgrace.

The finger pointing and blame game must stop if Aboriginal Territorians are to affect real and meaningful change and our children are to have a bright and safe future.

I also want to place on the record that Child Protection and Kinship Care are not mutually exclusive. We can achieve both and we will achieve both. I take great offence to people standing up proclaiming on the east coast that they know what is in the best interest of an Aboriginal child. Have they even been to an Aboriginal community? Have they ever understood the deep connection Aboriginal people have to their country, people and culture?

I challenge those people to come to the Northern Territory. Our communities are not all bad places. Remote communities in the Northern Territory are full of life, love and culture.

I do not know one place across this nation that does not have its challenges. But it is our role, as members of parliament and as legislators, to look after our most vulnerable people. That is what we are doing. We will not be silent. We will stand up for our people in the Northern Territory.

______________

The Alice Springs News Online offers Jacinta Price the right of reply.