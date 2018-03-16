Lambley says Gunner dodges scrutiny

Sir – The Minister for Police and Chief Minister, Michael Gunner, has shown his true colours running away from an independent Parliamentary inquiry into his Police portfolio.

I put a motion to Parliament that the Public Accounts Committee of the NT Parliament conduct a broad inquiry into the NT Police Service, given recent concerns of understaffing and increased pressure on Police.

This inquiry had the support of the NT Police Association, the Opposition and Independent members.

Territorians want to understand what the challenges are in the NT Police Service.

Gunner is clearly feeling exposed and vulnerable and could not risk having his leadership being scrutinized like this.

His rejection of this inquiry only makes me more suspicious and curious about what is really going on in the Police Service and I am more determined than ever to ensure Gunner remains accountable.

The last independent inquiry into the NT Police Service was initiated by the former Labor Chief Minister, Paul Henderson, in 2012.

Unlike Gunner, Henderson embraced an independent analysis of the Police Service to inform the future direction of this critical arm of government.

Robyn Lambley (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen