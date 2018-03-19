Day on the beach for cattle from Alice

What were 30 heifers from Undoolya Station, just to the east of Alice Springs, plus 10 ring-ins from South Australia, doing on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Saturday morning?

They were the Herd of Hope, raising money and awareness for organ and tissue donation.

The well publicised event was headed up by Megan McLoughlin who received a double transplant (kidney and pancreas) in 2010. Having grown up with type one diabetes in rural SA Megan can vouch for the importance of health services in country areas, say the organisers.

Amongst the drovers were members of the Hayes family on Undoolya, Nicole and Ben Hayes, who provided the photo.

– Erwin Chlanda