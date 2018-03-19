Pack of girls attacked me, says Chinese on working holiday

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It was her first shift at Maccas. She started at 10pm and the shift ended at 2am on Sunday morning.

When she left she discovered her bike had been stolen, so she set out on foot to the home of a friend in the Old Eastside, where she is staying.

In front of the Todd Tavern she was set upon by eight or nine girls who pulled her hair, punched her, threw her to the ground and kicked her.

She ran into the causeway where the attack continued.

She was hanging on to her handbag which contained her most important possessions – IDs, credit card, mobile phone, passport: “I was using my life to defend it,” she says.

“Give me money. Give me the bag, the girls screamed,” she says.

In her police interview later she described the girls as “Aboriginal teens”.

“One girl was tall, much bigger than I.”

She estimated the girls were aged 13 to 17.

“I was crying on the ground. I was begging them to stop … please stop, please stop.

“I was at the end of my strength” when a taxi pulled up, managed to stop the attack, and take her to her home. She still had the bag.

“I got home at 3am. Dragging the exhausted body to bed. I couldn’t fall into sleep at all. My heart was beating so fast. With tears falling off my cheek.”

She is 23 years old, from south-eastern China, a graduate, visiting Australia on a holiday visa.

She’d been in town for three weeks and was going to stay for a month or two.

Now she doesn’t know. But she is speaking out to warn others.

Meanwhile police say at around 1:15am on Saturday a 22 year old man and 19 year old woman were walking on Bath Street, in the CBD, when they were allegedly confronted by two male youths.

A further 10 to 12 unknown persons appeared and allegedly demanded and took money before assaulting the man and stealing the woman’s mobile phone.

The group ran off when they were interrupted by Night Patrol.