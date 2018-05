By ERWIN CHLANDA

The bird bath was frozen at sunrise this morning on a rural residential property at Rangeview Estate, south of The Gap.

Here’s proof!

The “farm area” is usually a couple of degrees below the main town area, north of The Gap, where the temperature was one degree – just to prove the point.

The Bureau of Metereology says the cold weather will continue to hover around three degrees over the weekend, and staying cool over next week.