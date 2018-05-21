Airport charges ‘myth debunked’

Airport charges have only a minimal impact on airfare prices despite the rhetoric from major air carriers, says a statement from the Town Council and Tourism Central Australia, after the release of a Charles Darwin University report.

They say other findings were that regional Australia has disproportionately high airfares compared with capital cities, despite requiring good access to increase economic impact and decrease social disadvantage.

Businesses and residents in regional Australia find it difficult to remain in regional areas due to lack of access.

The report says major carriers have the ability to reduce their airfares to regional Australia and still only have minimal impact on their profitability due to the low proportion regional airfares contribute to their bottom line.