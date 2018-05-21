Nine-year-old girl playing in park assaulted

A nine-year-old girl playing in the park adjacent to the Araluen arts centre was the victim of an alleged aggravated assault at about 4pm yesterday.

 

She was riding a bike when two men dragged her into nearby bushes, police say.

 

The girl managed to yell out and the men fled. They were last seen running down a laneway near Beechcraft Court.

 

“The girl returned to safety,” police say.

 

They are asking a woman to come forward who was walking a small dog in Frank McEllister Park (pictured) and who may have witnessed the incident, Detective Leith Phillips says.

 

– From a police media release.

 

UPDATE 4.33pm

 

Descriptions of the two suspects are still sketchy but police disclosed this afternoon that the two men were of “Indigenous appearance” and one was wearing a dirty white shirt.

 

 

 

