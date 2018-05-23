Revitalising with $19m car park for Parliament House

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured) wants the government to make public the cost benefit analysis for the $19.4m underground carpark at State Square in Darwin.

“Beyond the short term employment it creates, a new carpark will not attract tourism to the CBD or improve safety for Territorians and visitors alike, which is why the Opposition does not earmark it as a priority project,” he says.

The spin by Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics Nicole Manison is that the project starts “a number of big revitalisation projects about to get underway in Darwin’s CBD [which] will create hundreds of jobs for local Territory businesses over coming months, and breathe new life into the CBD.”

Alice Springs, stand by for more about its “revitalisation” – beyond dinosaur bones in the Mall.