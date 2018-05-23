Where has Cr Melky been all these years?

COMMENT by ERWIN CHLANDA

Repeated calls from Councillor Eli Melky for a youth curfew are a sham.

Firstly, the success of a curfew depends on the resolve and ability of the parents to make sure their kids are at home. By their absence the parents of our problem street kids have made it abundantly clear that they couldn’t give a hoot about what they are doing.

Secondly, a curfew would require the kids to have respect for laws and rules. Has Cr Melky not yet worked out that they don’t? The kids would have a wonderful time playing hide and seek with the cops. And when they catch them – a Mission Impossible in many cases – where would they put them? Take them to the parents who don’t care?

There is no need for a new set of rules because we have some eminently suitable ones in place already: As we have pointed out several times in these pages, there is Protective Custody.

Absurdly, we apply it to adults (who are taken to the police lock-up) but not to kids at extreme risk of harm.

Where would such custody take place? In a place where they would find safety, food, a bed to sleep in and, yes, love from a town renowned for its kindness and community spirit displayed in many ways. There is no reason to doubt that these would be extended to children – so long as the initiative has a prospects of success.

And no, the kids would not be at liberty to leave until they can be released into the care of a competent person.

We don’t have such a facility? This is something Cr Melky could be putting his mind to, instead of harping on about a curfew.

On the other hand, it is gratifying to see a new government initiative, a helpline, “called FACES (Family and Children’s Enquiry and Support) … available to any Territory family experiencing difficulties, whether these are parenting problems, family relationships … a further critical early intervention to help prevent children and families entering the child protection system,” according to Territory Families.

One can just imagine: “Ring, ring. Hello, this is Freddy. I am eight years old. I feel this irrepressible urge to steal a car, do a 100 kilometres an hour and torch it somewhere on the outskirts. Can you please propose some alternative activities for me?”

Perhaps the acronym should be FAECES.