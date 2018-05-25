‘Reduce chaos: police needed at all liquor outlets’

Sir – We need the police back on the liquor outlets. Alcohol related crimes that are harming the communities in and around Alice Springs have yet again risen to levels that are unacceptable. We know we can do a lot more to prevent the current chaos in our town.

There are still too many of our people who are not in control of their drinking of alcohol.

The flow-on effect from this is getting out of control, children and families are abandoned, and the streets of Alice Springs then become the shelters of these people.

These kids then commit property and other crimes as they seek food, shelter and attention wherever and however.

There has been an obvious increase in violence and children on the streets since the police stopped covering all of the take-away outlets.

The out of control levels of violence that is being committed whether it be sexual, domestic is largely affecting Aboriginal people with too many people admitted to hospital with serious injuries and some of our people dying.

Many of the people with a drinking problem have sought help through CAAAPU and other services and have tried, and will they will continue to try, to get off the grog but they need more help.

I know that the man who tragically died night before last. He had been trying to get off the grog time after time, going out back out bush sit down then come back. It’s just so sad!

Getting on top of the alcohol problem is a shared responsibility at all levels.

Of course those Aboriginal people who have a drinking problem must take responsibility and continue to attempt to stay off the grog.

This is even more important for parents of young children.

But these people need more support through the tap being turned down making it much harder to get take-away alcohol.

This is why we need the police back on all of the outlets to control what is going out and all of the time.

We need to get back to the relative calm that was created by this measure right now.

There is just too much sorry business and some of it can be prevented by reduced alcohol supply.

Michael Liddle (pictured)

Chairperson of the Central Australian Alcohol Programs Unit (CAAAPU)